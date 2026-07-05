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Monsoon in India Live: Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana likely to witness heavy downpours today; IMD issues alert, says…

Monsoon in India: The BMC reported 64 incidents of tree falls, eight house or wall collapses. In one incident, a two-storey structure collapsed at Banewadi in Byculla, injuring two men and one woman.

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Monsoon in India

New Delhi: Heavy rains have lashed several states of India, throwing life out of gear. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala, and stated that conditions were favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab and Rajasthan in the next four days. Two days after monsoon arrived in national capital Delhi, parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The weather office has forecast that light rain and gusts would prevail at least till Friday.

After the late arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra, incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its metropolitan region, triggering incidents of road cave-in, tree fall and house collapse, and disrupting road and rail traffic. Continuous downpour forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon. The showers led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the metropolis, crippling public transport services and posing difficulties for private vehicle users.

Read more: How Monsoon Brings Life And Color To The Heart Of Kochi

The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab, and more parts of Rajasthan over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Monsoon in India Live: