Mumbai: Amid the blistering heatwaves in many parts of India, the crop-nourishing monsoon rains are likely to reach the Kerala coast on May 27, five days ahead of the usual time, the India Meteorological Department has said. "This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than normal date of onset," news agency Reuters reported quoting the weather agency's statement on Friday.

The onset of the monsoon rains over the Kerala coast marks the beginning of the annual four-month southwest monsoon season over India from June to September. The monsoon season brings more than 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and is a significant day in India's economic calendar. Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation system and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans

Last month, IMD has said that the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy. India defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, IMD on Saturday issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala for the day indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for southern districts till May 16. The weather agency has also issued an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts till May 16.