New Delhi: The Southwest monsoon, which was expected to hit Kerala on June 6, is now likely to be delayed by two more days and reach Kerala by June 8, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it predicted that heat wave to severe heat wave condition is very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 3-4 days.

IMD said that the conditions are likely to be favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into some parts of northeastern states during the next 3-4 days.

“In view of the strengthening and deepening of cross-equatorial flow and the development of an East-West shear zone in the mid-tropospheric levels across the south Arabian Sea and Maldives-Comorin area, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian sea, most parts of Maldives-Comorin area and some more parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said.

“An east-west shear zone between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Lat. 7°N across Maldives-Comorin area. It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8,” it added.

Earlier, IMD had predicted that the rainfall over the country for the 2019 southwest monsoon season, June to September, is most likely to be normal. In a press release, it stated that the monsoon season for the country as a whole, quantitatively, is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of four per cent.