Monsoon Mayhem: 9 Dead As Heavy Rains Pound Gujarat, Flood-Like Situation In Several Areas

Areas in many districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions received extremely heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and leaving villages submerged.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road due to incessant heavy rainfall in Nadiad Gujarat on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Ahmedabad: At least nine people have died in rain-related incident over the past two days as heavy monsoon rains continued to pound several parts of Gujarat in the last in the last 24 hours, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation in affected areas, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting officials, a PTI report said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts.

According to officials, areas in many districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions received extremely heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and leaving villages submerged.

Several areas in Ahmedabad city too were waterlogged, which led to heavy traffic jams and inconvenienced commuters, they said.

Gandhidham railway station in Kutch was inundated as the district received very heavy rain, while several villages and towns were flooded in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana and Surat, officials said.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district received extremely heavy rainfall of 398 mm in a 24-hour period ending at 6am on Saturday.

The SEOC said nine people have died in last two days in rain-related incidents.

Jamnagar taluka of Jamnagar district (269 mm), Kaprada in Valsad (247 mm), Anjar in Kutch (239 mm) and Khergam in Navsari (222 mm) were some of the worst-hit areas, the SEOC stated.

On Friday night, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held an emergency meeting with officials at the SEOC in Gandhinagar and directed them to focus on rescue and relief works, including evacuating people living in low-lying areas.

Patel spoke to collectors of Junagadh and Kutch districts, who briefed him about the rain situation, including waterlogging in villages in Visavadar taluka, and evacuation of people along with other relief measures, a government release stated.

Yesterday, a viral video showed a car stuck in a flooded underpass in Gujarat’s Navsari which was waterlogged due to the heavy drizzle.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A car that was trying to cross an underpass in Mandir Gam, Navsari was stuck and submerged in flood. The car and its four occupants were extricated with the help of the Fire Department and locals. pic.twitter.com/fSJlAIIFAq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

The video shared by news agency ANI shows a car almost completely submerged in the waterlogged Mandir Gam underpass in Navsari as the occupants inside attempt to escape from the flooded vehicle. The video shows the car completely sunken in the flooded underpass with only the top of its roof being visible.

Monsoon mayhem

Heavy rains have lashed Gujarat since monsoon arrived in the state on June 27 causing floods in several areas.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed a flood-like situation in many areas of the state due to waterlogging caused by the heavy downpour.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Waterlogging in Junagadh due to overflowing of a dam after heavy rainfall (29/06) pic.twitter.com/62BJ6pFzHP — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Another video shows waterlogging in Junagadh due an overflowing dam caused by the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the intensity of rainfall will reduce in the state on Saturday and the situation will begin to normalise by Sunday.

The department, however, warned of heavy rains at isolated places in the districts of north and south Gujarat and Saurashtra till Sunday morning.

The IMD also said light to moderate rainfall will be witnessed in several parts of the state till Wednesday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

