New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts of Kerala — Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha. The IMD predictions come after the death toll in the massive landslide in the high range Idukki district rose to 43 as 17 more bodies were retrieved from under the debris.

"Three days after the settlements were swept away by devastating landslides at Pettimudi near Rajamala, authorities have now decided to take help of sniffer dogs to trace the persons buried under the debris," news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra today and across Odisha during the next five days. There was a brief spell of lights rains in Delhi during the day, while the maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab dropped slightly following showers at several places in the region.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala on Monday”, said IMD.

Isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and north interior Karnataka could also witness heavy rainfall.

On the other hand, in Bihar, the number of flood-affected people has risen to 74 lakh, while deaths caused due to the deluge stood at 23. The deluge has swamped 1,232 panchayat areas in 125 blocks of 16 districts.