New Delhi: More than 100 people lost their lives as monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka. In Kerala, the death toll has reached 55 and over 1.5 lakh people shifted to around 1,300 camps across the rain-battered state. Officials said that the maximum deaths – 15 – were reported from Wayanad, while Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode were other worse-hit districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the coming days. Furthermore, it has issued a red alert for eight districts and orange alert for 6 districts.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive at Kozhikode on Sunday to proceed to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency. Gandhi’s earlier visit to Wayanad was cancelled, following the advice of officials. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president had said that he had cancelled his visit on the advice of officials. He was told that his presence would disrupt relief operations.

“The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts & prayers as they battle raging flood waters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel,” the Congress leader had tweeted on Thursday.

Karnataka Deluge – Worst in 45 Years

Besides Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra are also facing a severe flood situation because of heavy rains.

The state government pegged the losses caused by rains and floods at Rs 6,000 crore and Yediyurappa revealed that his government has sought Rs 3000 crore as relief from the Centre. “So far 24 people have died in various rain-related incidents. As many as 2.35 lakh people have been moved to safety.222 head of livestock are dead and 44,013 head of cattle have been rescued and provided shelter,” he said.

Rescue and relief work was being carried out by teams of personnel, comprising NDRF, and the armed forces, he added.

Maharashtra flood havoc

In Maharashtra, 28 people have lost their lives so far and a staggering 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

“This year’s rainfall has been unprecedented and massive. In 2005, Sangli got 217 per cent of average rain in 31 days, but this year it is 758 per cent in just 9 days. Kolhapur got 159 per cent of average rainfall in 2005 in a month, but this year it is 480 per cent in 9 days,” CM Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons, drawing a comparison with the great floods of July 2005.

Fadnavis also assured that the Maharashtra government is getting all assistance from the Centre and urged people not to panic and wait for help which is being sent to them.

As per preliminary surveys, around 27,500 hectares of agriculture has been affected, more than 484 kms of roads have been damaged and 2,615 power transformers have been damaged partly or fully.

CM said that the assistance to the flood-hit people, which was earlier Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, has been increased to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, and the aid will be disbursed in cash to them.

Similarly, the compensation figure of Rs 1,50,000 to kin of deceased persons has been increased to Rs 5,00,000, for handicapped persons from Rs 43,000 to Rs 2,00,000, and for damaged houses from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000, Fadnavis said.

Schools, colleges, private and most government offices, business and commercial institutions remained closed since the past one week and it is still not clear when they will resume.