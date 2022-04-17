Mumbai: After experiencing the hottest March in 122 years, India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains this year, said India Meteorological Department. The monsoon rains, which usually lash the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to be 99% of the long-term average this year, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.Also Read - Amid Ukraine War, Russia Starts Delivery Of Second S-400 Missile System To India

In India, normal rainfall is defined as one ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches)for the four-month season beginning in June, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Also Read - Rainfall, Heatwave To Continue In These States For Next 5 Days. Read Full Weather Forecast HERE

The monsoon is crucial for India’s USD 2.7-trillion economy, as it brings nearly 75% of the rain needed by farms, besides replenishing reservoirs and aquifers. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Update in India: 5 States Where Coronavirus Cases Are Rising, Plan Your Travel Accordingly!

“The encouraging forecast of a normal monsoon in 2022, coupled with healthy reservoir levels in all regions, augurs well for a timely onset of summer crop sowing,” Reuters reported quoting Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody’s.

India’s dependence on Rain

Nearly half of India’s farmland gets no irrigation and is dependent on the annual rains from June to September. Farming accounts for nearly 15% of the country’s economy but sustains more than half of a population of 1.3 billion.

Key crops like cotton, soybean and sugarcane growing regions in northern parts of peninsular India, central India, the foothills of the Himalayas and some northwestern areas are likely to get normal to above normal seasonal rainfall, the IMD said.

“Tea, rubber and rice growing regions in northeast India and southern parts of the peninsula could receive rainfall that is below normal,” the weather office added.

Asia’s third-biggest economy, India, is the world’s biggest producer of cotton and pulses and the second biggest producer of sugar, wheat and rice. It is also the world’s biggest importer of edible oils such as palm and soy. A normal monsoon could help India maintain rice exports and cut imports of edible oil in the next season.