Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates, July 13: Heavy rainfall of Southwest Monsoon has created havoc over large parts of the country, while causing massive destruction over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala in the past one week. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs and also flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places. An orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai, Thane and parts of Raigad and Palghar today as the weatherman forecast heavy rains. Heavy showers also occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains. Showers in Delhi also brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city where the minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.Also Read - Video: Rains Lash Delhi, Bring Much-Needed Respite From Sultry Weather

