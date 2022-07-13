Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates, July 13: Heavy rainfall of Southwest Monsoon has created havoc over large parts of the country, while causing massive destruction over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala in the past one week. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs and also flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places. An orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai, Thane and parts of Raigad and Palghar today as the weatherman forecast heavy rains. Heavy showers also occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains. Showers in Delhi also brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city where the minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.Also Read - Video: Rains Lash Delhi, Bring Much-Needed Respite From Sultry Weather

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates, July 13

Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain, Thundershowers on Sunday After a Week's Break

Also Read - Delhi May Get Respite From Muggy Weather Today As IMD Predicts Thundershowers Towards Night 

Live Updates

  • 10:16 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains | Heavy rain causes landslide, inundates major roads in Odisha districts

    At least 10 houses were damaged due to a landslide in Gajapati district while major roads in Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts had been inundated and damaged due to overnight downpour even as the IMD forecast heavy to very rainfall in nine southern Odisha districts in next 48 hours.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Maharashtra Rains | Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Uttarakhand | Badrinath highway closed due to landslide at various places in Chamoli district

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE: Traffic is moving at a slow pace due to waterlogging on Dadri-Kulesara (Haldoni Tiraha) road.

  • 9:51 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE: Rainfall/thunderstorm forecast for today, July 13

    Indian Meteorological Department forecast moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka during next 4-5 days.

    Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to have isolated moderate rainfall during the next 5 days.

    In the north, IMD forecast moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during next 3 days.

  • 9:25 AM IST

    Gujarat | With roads & bylanes submerged and rainwater inundating residential premises alike, the flood situation in Navsari district remains grim

  • 9:24 AM IST

    Gujarat | Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region