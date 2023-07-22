Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s Yavatmal Submerged, Mumbai Rains to Continue; Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand and Ladakh
live

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s Yavatmal Submerged, Mumbai Rains to Continue; Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand and Ladakh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of extremely heavy downpour in Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra.

Updated: July 22, 2023 12:01 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

weather
Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall has caused road closures, train cancellations, and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of extremely heavy downpours in Raigad and other parts of the state. Mumbai is also expected to experience very heavy rainfall today. Additionally, a cloudburst has been reported in Uttarakhand, leaving several people, including tourists, local residents, and commuters, stranded in Uttarkashi due to blocked roads caused by falling debris near Gangnani.

Also Read:

Trending Now

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River is rising again, while in Gujarat, severe waterlogging has been reported in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted rainfall in several parts of Telangana. Continuous heavy rainfall in the past three days has resulted in a flood-like situation in Malkangiri district of southern Odisha. Large areas have been cut off as waterlogging and road submersions isolate parts of the region. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on Monsoon Rains

Live Updates

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Canine squad carries out search ops in landslide-hit area in Irshalgad, Maharashtra

  • 11:58 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: NDRF Teams continue rescue ops at Raigad Irshalgad landslide-hit area. |

    Maharashtra

  • 11:57 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Flood-affected victims in Delhi take shelter in relief camp near signature bridge.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Yamuna’s Water level in Delhi once again crossed the danger mark yesterday night | Visuals of a relief cap

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Motorcycle washes away in flood in Rajasthan’s Phulera





  • 11:50 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Water-logging, damage to roads reported following incessant rains in Telangana

    Several water-logging reported in various parts of Telangana, including the capital city, following incessant rains in the last three days.

    Some residential localities in Gajularamaram, Rajendranagar witnessed inundation. The Hussain Sagar lake is filled to the brim.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Himachal CM Sukhu seeks special financial aid for hill states affected by natural calamities

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday advocated for financial assistance on a different pattern for Himachal Pradesh and other hill states affected by natural calamities, considering their geographical conditions and high cost of construction.

    Sukhu held a meeting with an eight-member central team led by financial advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ravneesh Kumar, which visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and flash floods in the state.

  • 11:43 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath highways blocked due to falling debris

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh | National Highway 5 closed due to a landslide near Wangtu in Kinnaur district.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.