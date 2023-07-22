Home

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s Yavatmal Submerged, Mumbai Rains to Continue; Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand and Ladakh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of extremely heavy downpour in Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra.

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall has caused road closures, train cancellations, and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of extremely heavy downpours in Raigad and other parts of the state. Mumbai is also expected to experience very heavy rainfall today. Additionally, a cloudburst has been reported in Uttarakhand, leaving several people, including tourists, local residents, and commuters, stranded in Uttarkashi due to blocked roads caused by falling debris near Gangnani.

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River is rising again, while in Gujarat, severe waterlogging has been reported in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted rainfall in several parts of Telangana. Continuous heavy rainfall in the past three days has resulted in a flood-like situation in Malkangiri district of southern Odisha. Large areas have been cut off as waterlogging and road submersions isolate parts of the region. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on Monsoon Rains

