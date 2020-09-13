New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Parliamentary Affairs Minister would not hold the all-party meeting before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to be commenced from Monday, September 14. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

Generally, before every session of Parliament, an all-party meeting is held by both the government as well as the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to discuss the issues and the list of Bills to be introduced in the session. However, this time the agendas will be set in Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, expected to be held at 11 AM today.

Earlier, it was reported that there will be no Question Hour and private members’ bills will not be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, while the Zero Hour will be restricted.

As per the notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, there will also be no breaks during the session and both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1. The government has listed 23 Bills for the session, including those pertaining to 11 ordinances.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are planning a joint offensive against the government to corner it in Parliament on issues of national security like the border situation with China, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, economy and GST compensation to states.

The BJP will also be armed with its own set of charges against the opposition, especially the Congress, as the top party brass, including its president J P Nadda, has pursued the issue of alleged donations to foundations linked to the Gandhi family from the Chinese government.

While opposition parties are likely to highlight the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in India to aim at the government, the ruling party leaders believe that the country’s low fatality rate coupled with its relatively fewer cases per million population compared to other seriously-hit countries are points in their favour.

The National Democratic Alliance will also depend on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, which was announced by the government to help the more vulnerable sections of society to dean with financial impact of the nationwide lockdown, and Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s announcement of free ration to over 80 crore people till November to highlight its “pro-people” sensibilities.

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) agenda is also likely to be a handy issue for the BJP to highlight the government’s nationalist credentials.

(With agency inputs)