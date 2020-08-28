New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asked the members of Parliament to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session, which is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1. In the wake of the pandemic, the Monsoon Session is expected to be held in two shifts – morning and evening. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Parliament’s Monsoon Session Likely From Sept 14

“COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsson) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines”, news agency ANI quoted the LS speaker as saying. Also Read - Social Distancing, Device to Kill Virus: Monsoon Session of Parliament to Witness ‘Many Firsts’ This Year

COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsson) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/GJhG0Nhxt1 Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament May Begin From August-end or September Amid COVID-19: Reports — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

He made the remarks after holding a detailed review meeting with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal, ICMR’s Dr Balram Bhargava, representatives of the Delhi government and DRDO officials.

Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the session, Om Birla said, adding that arrangements have also been made for zero-touch security checks during the session.