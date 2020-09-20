New Delhi: All eyes are set on parliament as Rajya Sabha is likely to take up three contentious farm bills —the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. Also Read - Farm Bills to be Tabled in Rajya Sabha Today; Oppn Puts United Front, BJP Seeks Support From Regional Parties | Top Points

Terming the ordinances as 'anti-farmer and pro-corporate', the Congress and several other Opposition parties are trying to put a united front to oppose the Bills. Apart from the Congress, long-time NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal too objected to the Bills, calling these "anti-farmers", with SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from the Union Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a 3-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to be present today when the 3 Bills are slated to be introduced in the Upper House. The farms Bills were already passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17, following which Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) lone minister in the Narendra Modi government quit.

The Bills have become a bone of contention between the government and the opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred the Bills as farmers’ shields. After inaugurating the Kosi mega bridge on Friday, he claimed that it was necessary to bring these Bills to protect farmers from middlemen. “Farmers are now given new independence in agriculture. Now, they will have more options and opportunities to sell their produce”, PM Modi had said.

On the other hand, reports have claimed that the Monsoon Session is likely to be cut short after 30 lawmakers tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Parliament proceedings began on September 14 and was supposed to go on till October 1. But, it is likely to be curtailed and may end by the middle of next week in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.