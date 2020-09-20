

















Load More

New Delhi: Amid fierce uproar by the Opposition parties, contentious Farm Bills– Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were tabled in Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday. Also Read - PM Modi Hails Passing of Farm Bills in Parliament, Calls it 'Watershed Moment in History of Indian Agriculture'

“The Bills are historic & will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price”, said the Ariculture Minister in the Upper House. Also Read - TMC MP Derek O'Brien Reaches RS Chair, Tries to Tear Rule Book in Protest Over 'Anti-Farmer' Farm Bills | WATCH

The Congress party, on the other hand, called the Bill ‘ill-conceived and ill-timed’. Speaking the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa, said, “We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers.” Also Read - Haryana-Punjab Border Sealed as Farmers Protest Against New Agriculture Bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred the Bills as farmers’ shields. After inaugurating the Kosi mega bridge on Friday, he claimed that it was necessary to bring these Bills to protect farmers from middlemen. “Farmers are now given new independence in agriculture. Now, they will have more options and opportunities to sell their produce”, PM Modi had said.

On the other hand, reports have claimed that the Monsoon Session is likely to be cut short after 30 lawmakers tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Parliament proceedings began on September 14 and was supposed to go on till October 1. But, it is likely to be curtailed and may end by the middle of next week in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The ruling NDA is likely to have the advantage if the bills are put to vote. With the majority mark set at 122, the current absolute strength of the Upper House is 243. The ruling party BJP has total 86 members in Rajya Sabha, Congress has 40, TMC 13, Samajwadi Party 8, TRS 7, BJD 9, JDU 5, AIADMK 9, DMK 7 and RJD 5. Out of 245 members in the Upper House, two seats are vacant.