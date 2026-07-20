Monsoon Session: Amid CJP Parliament march, What key issues and major bills will dominate Sansad? Lok Sabha adjourned

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy.

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Monsoon Session: Amid CJP Parliament march, What key issues and major bills will dominate Sansad? Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM(Photo Credit: Sansad TV)

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

CJP Parliament March: Tear Gas shelled, Lathi charged on protestors

Meanwhile, forces resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on Monday. At around 11.25 am, protesters attempted to push through multiple barricades erected in the high-security zone, sources said. A scuffle-like situation ensued, in which some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, they said, as reported by news agency PTI. Security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s march to Parliament on Monday, sources told news agency PTI.

Key issues and major bills expected to dominate the Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 13, 2026. Meanwhile, let’s look at the key issues and major bills expected to dominate the Monsoon Session, and how they could shape the political and legislative agenda of Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi: Amidst sloganeering by opposition MPs over various issues, Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 2:00 PM today. (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/Qdl7ZkHCTv — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

Earlier today, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The minister moved for leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37. According to the PIB press release published on May 5, 2026, the major impact of the bill is that the increase in the number of Judges will allow the Supreme Court to function more efficiently and effectively, ensuring speedy justice. ‘The expenditure on salary of Judges and supporting staff and other facilities will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India,” reads the statement.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Apart from the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the government is scheduled to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Opposition has indicated it will press for discussions on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, and other issues during the session.

Delhi Traffic Advisory

Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from July 20, in the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Range. Accordingly, heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.

Roads to be avoided

Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K. Kamaraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Adjourned

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:00 PM on Monday for the fifth time. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members over the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The House was first adjourned till noon. After reconvening at noon, the proceedings ran for just seven minutes before the Lok Sabha was adjourned again amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12:30 p.m. Eventually, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 p.m.

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy in news headlines

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the deaths of several students linked to cancellation of the NEET paper earlier. On Saturday, Wangchuk was taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from outside Parliament near Rail Bhawan in Delhi. Protesters have dispersed from this area. pic.twitter.com/I5mIiBli59 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Ram Mandir Donation Row

Amid the ongoing Ram temple donation embezzlement row, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a second meeting this month, on July 22. According to Trust general secretary Krishna Mohan, a special meeting has been scheduled at 3 pm in the Ram temple complex, followed by the regular Trust meeting at 4 pm at Maniram Chawni, the premises of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das. As per the agenda circulated by Krishna Mohan in a letter to the trustees on July 7, the July 22 meeting will take up confirmation of proceedings of the July 6 meeting as well as the special meeting at 3 pm the same day.