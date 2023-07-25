Home

News

India

Can Delhi Police Confiscate Two-wheelers from Riders Without Helmets? Here’s What Govt Say

Can Delhi Police Confiscate Two-wheelers from Riders Without Helmets? Here’s What Govt Say

"No such directions have been issued to the Delhi Police officers/personnel," Rai said in a written statement.

Police said the traffic movement on Vikas Marg towards ITO is impacted due to the overflow of flood water.

New Delhi: Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the Central government has not issued any direction to Delhi Police which gives them power to constables and officers to forcefully confiscate two-wheelers from riders without helmets. BJP MP Bholanath, in the Lok Sabha, asked the Union Home Ministry, “whether beat constables/officers of Delhi Police have been directed to forcefully confiscate vehicles of those scooty/motorcycles riders at checking posts or roadside who are without helmets at night.”

Trending Now

“No such directions have been issued to the Delhi Police officers/personnel,” Rai said in a written statement.

You may like to read

Bholanath also asked the ministry to state the guidelines issued to the Delhi Police to adhere to during the checking of vehicles at night in the absence of traffic police.

Rai replied: “Checking of vehicles at Police pickets during night is done by Delhi Police in accordance with the Standing Order No. L&O 23/2022 and Circular No. 4/2023, issued by Delhi Police.”

Police Issue 12,000 Challans for Traffic Violations During Road Safety Drive in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued around 12,000 challans under the “Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive” campaign. The program aims to improve regulation and road safety in the national capital. The campaign, which began on Thursday, is being run across Delhi, according to a statement released on Twitter.

According to the statement, 11,999 challans have been issued so far. Motorcyclists not wearing helmets were issued the most number of challans at 5,213, followed by stop-line violations at 2,063, the data showed.

It showed 1,770 challans were issued for driving on the wrong side, 1,208 for not wearing seatbelts and 949 for triple riding.

“To improve the regulation and road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police has embarked on a comprehensive road safety culture initiative known as the ‘Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive’ from Thursday with the paramount objective to address the issue of road safety culture, road accidents and fatalities and ensuring hassle-free traffic with safe system approach,” the statement said.

It added, “Delhi Traffic Police has taken initiative on a transformative journey towards enhancing road traffic discipline and promoting a robust road safety culture with participatory approach visioned to global standards.”

Delhi Traffic Cop Suspended for Taking Rs 5,000 from South Korean National

A Delhi Traffic Police constable was placed under suspension after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him taking Rs 5,000 in cash from a South Korean national for a traffic rule violation without providing a receipt, the force announced on Sunday.

It was alleged that the policeman, named Mahesh Chand, did not give any receipt for the money. The foreigner was reportedly charged for driving on the wrong carriageway.

The video was posted on Twitter on July 20. The South Korean citizen has 1.34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In a tweet, the traffic police stated, “Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES