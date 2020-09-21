Monsoon Session LIVE: A high-voltage political drama is expected in both Houses of Parliament on Monday over contentious Farm Bills, that were cleared in the Rajya Sabha passed with voice vote yesterday. While the Narendra Modi-led Centre dubbed the ordinances as the biggest reform in agriculture sector, Opposition leaders, on the other hand, slammed the bills as “death warrants” of farmers, and called it a “black day for democracy”. Also Read - Farm Bills Passed in Parliament: Rajnath Assures Farmers With 'Mai Bhi Kisan' Response, Congress Says 'Black Day in India's Democracy' | Top Points

The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Reacts To Anurag Kashyap's 'Smoking Weed' Claim, Says 'He Must Think Thousand Times Before Speaking'

Soon after the passage of the bills, PM Modi took to Twitter and assured farmers that the existing government support system will continue. “A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture. Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers,” PM Modi tweeted. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: Who Said What Amid Roaring Debate as Two Out of Three Ordinances to Become Law Soon

Meanwhile, 12 Opposition parties have given a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman over the manner in which two farm Bills were passed in the Upper House.

The BJP is also considering moving a motion for stringent action against several opposition MPs, who are accused of unruly behaviour in the House during the passage of two farm bills.