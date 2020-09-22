







New Delhi: The unrest over contentitious farm Bills grew stronger after eight Opposition MPs, who were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session, continued their sit-in protest past midnight.

Carrying pillows and blankets in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex, the MPs asserted that they would continue protesting against the Bills until the Modi government provides a rationale behind passing these ordinances without having the required votes.

"We would like the government to know that this is an indefinite protest", said TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

#WATCH: Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen sings a song in the Parliament premises. 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. pic.twitter.com/o1LXmni7Sp — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The protesting MPs received support of large number of senior opposition leaders. “Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat with us for almost four hours”, one of the suspended MPs told PTI as they sang patriotic songs, surrounded by placards hanging on strings with slogans in support of farmers.

“This is the first time ever that a peaceful overnight protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament has happened,” protesting TMC MP Dola Sen said.

Earlier on Monday, 8 Opposition MPs, including TMC leader Derek O’Brien were suspended from the Upper House under Rule 256(2) over unprecedented ;unruly scenes’ during the passage of Farm Bills on Sept 20.

Besides O’Brien, the other MPs who have been suspended from the House are –Dola Sen (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora & Syed Nasir Hussain (INC), KK Ragesh & Elamaram Karim (CPI-M).