New Delhi: Amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19, the 18-day monsoon session of parliament begins on Monday. The session will commence with both the upper and lower Houses paying obituary references to former President Pranab Mukherjee and other sitting and former members who have died during the interregnum period.

While the Lok Sabha would sit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday — day one of the session — while the Rajya Sabha will function from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On all other days, the Rajya Sabha would function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Lok Sabha would function from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., including on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, this time the parliament session would be different as there will be no question hour and private members' bills will not be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, while the Zero Hour will be restricted.

Besides, an all-party meeting was also scrapped on the eve of the Monsoon Session. Generally, before every session of Parliament, an all-party meeting is held by both the government as well as the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to discuss the issues and the list of Bills to be introduced in the session. However, this time the agendas were set in Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1. The government has listed 23 Bills for the session, including those pertaining to 11 ordinances.