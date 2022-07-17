New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday (July 18). Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the monsoon session, which will conclude on August 13, will convene at 11 am. The customary all-party meeting as well as the Opposition’s joint strategy meeting were being held on Sunday. As many as 24 new bills will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session including the key Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022.Also Read - 'Mr Modi, Come Listen to Us', Opposition MPs Demand as Monsoon Session Nears Its End

An all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament was held with leaders from across the political spectrum attending it. The government is represented by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, his cabinet colleague and BJP’s leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Leaders from almost all parties including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh, DMK’s TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and NCP’s Sharad Pawar were present at the meeting.

Monsoon Session 2022: Key bills to look out for

Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

This Bill seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of Press Freedom.

The Bill may see stiff Opposition as they claimed that this bill is being brought to control the small publishers and digital media. The Opposition has already alleged that the government is trying to stifle voice of dissent in the country.

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to provide regulatory framework for Carbon Trading in India, to encourage penetration of renewables in energy mix, and effective implementation and enforcement of the Energy Conservation Act.

Four other bills have been referred to the standing committee: Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021; Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019; Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021. The one bill which has been introduced in Lok Sabha but not sent to standing committee is Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022.

Monsoon session 2022: List of other bills to be introduced

Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022

Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

Cantonment Bill, 2022

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022

National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Monsoon Session: Opposition likely to raise Agnipath, other issues

The Opposition is likely to corner the government at the monsoon session of the Parliament on issues including Agnipath scheme, which saw massive protests across the country recently, fuel price hike and unemployment.

Agnipath recruitment scheme

Fuel price rise

Unemployment

National emblem

Words banned in Parliament

Fall of the Rupee against the Dollar

Monsoon session 2022: Banned words in Parliament

Shakuni

Sexual harrassment

Taanashah

Taanashahi

Jaichand

Vinash Purush

Jumlajeevi

Baal Buddhi

COVID Spreader

Snoopgate

Dohra charitra

Nikamma

Nautanki

Dhindora peetna

Behri sarkar

Chamcha

Chamchagiri

Chelas

Ghadiyali Aasu

Apmaan

Asatya

Ahankaar

Kala din

Kala bazaari

Khareed farokht

Vishwasghat

Bloodshed

Bloody

Betrayed

Ashamed

Abused

Cheated

Childishness

Corrupt

Coward

Criminal

Crocodile Tears

Disgrace

Donkey

Drama

Eyewash

Fudge

Hooliganism

Hypocrisy

Incompetent

Mislead

Lie

Untrue

Goons

Anarchist

