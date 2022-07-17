New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday (July 18). Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the monsoon session, which will conclude on August 13, will convene at 11 am. The customary all-party meeting as well as the Opposition’s joint strategy meeting were being held on Sunday. As many as 24 new bills will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session including the key Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022.Also Read - 'Mr Modi, Come Listen to Us', Opposition MPs Demand as Monsoon Session Nears Its End
An all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament was held with leaders from across the political spectrum attending it. The government is represented by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, his cabinet colleague and BJP’s leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Leaders from almost all parties including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh, DMK’s TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and NCP’s Sharad Pawar were present at the meeting.
Monsoon Session 2022: Key bills to look out for
Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022
This Bill seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of Press Freedom.
The Bill may see stiff Opposition as they claimed that this bill is being brought to control the small publishers and digital media. The Opposition has already alleged that the government is trying to stifle voice of dissent in the country.
Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to provide regulatory framework for Carbon Trading in India, to encourage penetration of renewables in energy mix, and effective implementation and enforcement of the Energy Conservation Act.
Four other bills have been referred to the standing committee: Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021; Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019; Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021. The one bill which has been introduced in Lok Sabha but not sent to standing committee is Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022.
Monsoon session 2022: List of other bills to be introduced
- Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022
- Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022
- Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
- Cantonment Bill, 2022
- Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
- National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
- Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022
- Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
- Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Monsoon Session: Opposition likely to raise Agnipath, other issues
The Opposition is likely to corner the government at the monsoon session of the Parliament on issues including Agnipath scheme, which saw massive protests across the country recently, fuel price hike and unemployment.
- Agnipath recruitment scheme
- Fuel price rise
- Unemployment
- National emblem
- Words banned in Parliament
- Fall of the Rupee against the Dollar
Monsoon session 2022: Banned words in Parliament
- Shakuni
- Sexual harrassment
- Taanashah
- Taanashahi
- Jaichand
- Vinash Purush
- Jumlajeevi
- Baal Buddhi
- COVID Spreader
- Snoopgate
- Dohra charitra
- Nikamma
- Nautanki
- Dhindora peetna
- Behri sarkar
- Chamcha
- Chamchagiri
- Chelas
- Ghadiyali Aasu
- Apmaan
- Asatya
- Ahankaar
- Kala din
- Kala bazaari
- Khareed farokht
- Vishwasghat
- Bloodshed
- Bloody
- Betrayed
- Ashamed
- Abused
- Cheated
- Childishness
- Corrupt
- Coward
- Criminal
- Crocodile Tears
- Disgrace
- Donkey
- Drama
- Eyewash
- Fudge
- Hooliganism
- Hypocrisy
- Incompetent
- Mislead
- Lie
- Untrue
- Goons
- Anarchist
