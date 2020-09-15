Monsoon Session of Parliament Day 2: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in the Parliament on the ongoing standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual in eastern Ladakh. Singh could address at around around 3 pm today when the proceedings in the Lok Sabha will commence. Also Read - 'No Question of Revising Reservations Under National Education Policy 2020': Education Minister

The Defence Minister’s statement will assume significance in the backdrop of Opposition parties’ demands for a debate on the matter. Off lately, Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow on the sidelines of Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) meet. Besides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also called on Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had in Moscow a few days back. Also Read - 17 Lok Sabha & 9 Rajya Sabha MPs Test Positive For Covid-19 As Parliament Monsoon Session Begins

Earlier on Monday, an investigative report by the Indian Express had revealed that the Chinese Communist Party is keeping an eye over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of “foreign targets”. Also Read - Lockdown Averted 29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 78K Fatalities: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers like Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force were some of the prominent names which were under the scanner.

Singh could also speak on the matter today in the Lower House.

Notably, India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since four months. The tension escalated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.