New Delhi: Monsoon session of Parliament is taking place under the shadow of COVID pandemic, India-China border tension at LAC and economic crisis. The day 2 of Parliament witnessed a fiery debate with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh giving a speech on the border row, while the opposition demanded information on migrant deaths as well as Bollywood's nexus with drug traffickers.

On the border row, the Centre may hold a closed-door meeting with the opposition amid the government's reluctance to hold a full-fledged discussion on the issue in Parliament, given its sensitive nature, a report by Hindustan Times said. However, no final decision has been taken so far.

Further, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which has provisions to suspend the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for two years and for a 30 per cent deduction of salaries of all lawmakers and the money thus saved can go to the Consolidated Fund of India to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – was also passed in the Lower House of the Parliament Tuesday. While the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers’ income, the Congress described it as a direct and deliberate assault by the Centre on the farmers’ interests.

The 18-day session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases. All MPs have been asked to undergo a COVID test and only those with a negative report are being allowed to sit in the session.