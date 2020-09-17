New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 12 noon on the ongoing border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Thereafter, opposition leaders will be given a chance to speak on the issue and Singh may give a clarification if required and if the Chair permits. Also Read - With no Room to Escape, Rajnath Singh to Address Rajya Sabha, Take Questions on India-China Border Standoff at Noon Today

This was decided in a meeting of floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha which was attended by Singh along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Thawwarchand Gehlot.

Earlier Tuesday, Singh had made a statement in the Lok Sabha, saying Beijing has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control is not at all acceptable, and that India's armed forces are ready to deal with "all contingencies" in the high-altitude region.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday said that there has been no infiltration reported along India-China border during last six months. In a written reply to an unstarred question ‘whether it is a fact that the cases of infiltration from Pakistan and China has increased during the last six months’, Minister of State for home affairs Nityanand Rai had said, “No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during the last six months”.

The Congress has alleged that government is not speaking in one voice. Two revelations expose the lies, double-speak, hoodwinking and hypocrisy of the Narendra Modi-led government on the issue of the ongoing border tensions with China on the eastern border in area such as South Pangong, Razun La and the finger area, the Opposition party said yesterday.

Notably, the 18-day Parliament session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases. All MPs have been asked to undergo a COVID test and only those with a negative report are being allowed to sit in the session.