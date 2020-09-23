Live Updates

  • 7:15 PM IST

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Monsoon Session LIVE: The Bills allow the farmers to trade their produce freely, secures the farmers’ land & ensures that traders have to mandatorily pay farmers within maximum three days. Then, why is the Opposition opposing these Bills?

    Narendra Modi Ji in his six years as PM has worked in the interest of the nation, not for political gains. In 2014 & 2019, Modi Ji had promised to make India middlemen-free, says Smriti Irani.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Monsoon Session LIVE: It is clear that the Modi government is committed to farmers’ welfare. We have to understand that when the government says something in the Parliament, it is a sovereign promise to people of the nation, says Smriti Irani.

  • 6:45 PM IST

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Monsoon Session LIVE: There was no division of votes, no voice voting. Constitution was undermined in the temple of democracy. We have given a representation to President that Farm Bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills, says Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Monsoon Session LIVE: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, today.

  • 6:01 PM IST

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against the recently passed agriculture Bills.

  • 4:53 PM IST

  • 4:40 PM IST

    Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar takes additional charge of the Food Processing Industries Ministry.

New Delhi: Due to several MPs testing positive for Coronavirus in the last few days, the Lok Sabha which will meet at 3 PM on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die (when there is no decided date for resumption) around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the Lower House, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. Also Read - New CAG Report Admits 'Technology Transfer' Shelved in Rafale Offsets: Congress

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) today in the Rajya Sabha. Also Read - Why no Summons For Kangana Ranaut Who Admitted to Taking Drugs: Nagma Questions NCB

On Tuesday, opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the Lok Sabha session as a solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Police Name Salman Khurshid in Chargesheet For Provocative Speech During CAA Protest

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday. Thereafter, opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, had walked out of the Lok Sabha after Chowdhury’s announcement.