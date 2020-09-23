

















New Delhi: Due to several MPs testing positive for Coronavirus in the last few days, the Lok Sabha which will meet at 3 PM on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die (when there is no decided date for resumption) around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the Lower House, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) today in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the Lok Sabha session as a solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday. Thereafter, opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, had walked out of the Lok Sabha after Chowdhury’s announcement.