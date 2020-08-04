New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament may begin from August-end or the first week of September, reports from government officials hinted on Tuesday. This will be the first time the parliament will be in session after closing on March 23, two days before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed across India. Also Read - Prevent Plastic Pandemic: Here is How COVID-19 PPE Can be Converted to Biofuel

Both the houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to follow basic sanitisation and health protocols, as well as social distancing guidelines while conducting the session, an NDTV report stated. Also Read - Kolkata Lockdown: Flight Operations to Remain Suspended on These Days in August | Read Details

Sessions in both houses will be limited to four hours per day and the Parliament members will be expected to leave the premises as soon as the proceedings are over, the report stated. Also Read - There Might Never be a 'Silver Bullet' For COVID-19: WHO Chief

However, due to the constant rise of coronavirus cases in the country, the chances of beginning the Session from August are thinning by the day. The Parliament has time till September 23 to begin the monsoon session and even after the date is finalised, the officials will take nearly four weeks to make all arrangements, a Hindustan Times report stated.

The biggest issue that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has been facing is over the seating arrangements of the members, with necessary social distancing measures being followed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu have both held extensive discussions regarding the logistics of conducting the session.

It was said that holding a virtual session of Parliament was being considered as an option if the COVID-19 situation in the national capital or other districts does not improve. The government had also mulled the option to begin the proceedings with some MPs present physically, while others participate through video conferencing.