New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said he believes the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held and all preparations have been made for it. “Secretariat employees have been vaccinated and 445 members have got themselves inoculated separately. The remaining members and employees will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of parliament,” Om Birla said. Also Read - Rule of Land Supreme, Not Your Policy; Must Abide by Indian Laws: Parliamentary Panel Led by Shashi Tharoor to Twitter

“Even in the last session, we tried to do COVID tests of members. We also insisted that the members get vaccinated. Thankfully the COVID infections are reducing. But, we need to take precautions,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said. Also Read - Parliamentary Panel Summons Twitter on June 18, Controversy Over New IT Rules Key Focus

Asked whether the Monsoon Session will be held or not, he said the ministerial subcommittee will take the final call for the monsoon session.

“The ministerial subcommittee takes the decision of the monsoon session. But I believe the monsoon session will be held. All the preparations have been taken in Lok Sabha for this purpose, emphasised Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stressed the need for smooth functioning of the House without disruption and sloganeering.

“The House should function without any interruption. Placards and sloganeering need to be minimised. The House is for discussion, debate and argument. And, we are constitutionally making efforts to make it more powerful, said Birla.

The Budget session of parliament this year concluded in April.

(With inputs from ANI)