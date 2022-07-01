New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced on Thursday the dates for which Monsoon Session of the Parliament will be held. The session will start on July 18 and is slated to conclude on August 12.Also Read - Show of Strength: Droupadi Murmu Files Her Nomination For Presidential Election In Presence of PM Modi, Cabinet Ministers

“The ninth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, July 18, 2022. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, August 12, 2022,” a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Who Will Be The Next President of India?

The elections for the posts of President and Vice President will be held during this session. The election for the top constitutional post of President will be held on July 18, the the first day of the session, while the polling for the Vice President’s election will be held on August 6. NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are in deliberations for the post of President. Also Read - Congress Working Committee to Meet Today to Discuss Rahul Gandhi's Elevation as Party President

The Monsoon session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence Day.