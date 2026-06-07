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Monsoon Update Today, 07 June 2026: IMD sounds RED alert for Kerala, monsoon havoc in Maharashtra; Delhi likely to…

Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 7, 2026, 9:23 AM IST
Monsoon Update Today, 07 June 2026: IMD sounds RED alert for Kerala, monsoon havoc in Maharashtra; Delhi likely to...
A man walks by while commuters ply on road during rain (PTI image)

Monsoon Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly from Kerala toward other parts of the country. With the monsoon expected to make its onset in Maharashtra today, heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely. The monsoon has also progressed over the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, parts of Karnataka, the entire Goa region, portions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and some areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is important to note that the monsoon is expected to reach the national capital, Delhi, by the third week of June.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026: Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, IMD issues alert

Read more: IMD Rain alert: Relief for residents as weather department predicts heavy rainfall for THESE states; check details

As per the IMD’s monsoon tracking map, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi-NCR between June 25 and June 30. Nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are also likely to witness the arrival of the monsoon during the same period. After reaching the national capital, the monsoon is expected to advance further northwest, bringing rainfall to parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Rain in Himachal Pradesh till June 11

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the local Met office predicting the wet spell to continue in the state till June 11. Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

Monsoon Update Today, 07 June 2026 LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 7, 2026 10:33 AM IST

    Monsoon update LIVE: According to the IMD’s monsoon tracking map, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the Delhi-NCR region between June 25 and June 30. Nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are also likely to witness the arrival of the monsoon during the same period.

  • Jun 7, 2026 9:53 AM IST

    Monsoon update LIVE: India Meteorological Department issues a red alert for very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe till tomorrow. Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall conditions are also expected over parts of North East India, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next two days.

  • Jun 7, 2026 9:40 AM IST

    Monsoon update LIVE: The southwest monsoon, after arriving in Kerala, is rapidly advancing toward other states. With the monsoon making its onset in Maharashtra today, heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in several parts of the state.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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