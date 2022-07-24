New Delhi: With the meteorological department’s forecast of heavy rains over next 2-3 days in Telangana, the state government on Saturday alerted all the districts, especially those along Godavari river. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has warned the officials that the state may face more intense floods than the one witnessed last week. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi also witness rain showers and thundershowers on Sunday. Delhi and NCR has been witnessing waterlogging and traffic jam in several parts caused by brief spells of rainfall in the last few days.Also Read - Telangana Rains: 3 Dead, One Missing As Incessant Rains Disrupt Normal Life, IMD Issues Red Alert | Key Points
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall forecast, the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position and it is likely to persist in the same location during next 2-3 days. Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. Under these circumstances, the weather agency predicted that:
- Isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Konkan and Goa on Sunday and Gujarat Region on Sunday and Monday.
- Isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on Monday; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during July 24 and July 28.
- Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 26th and July 27.
- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely on Sunday and Monday and heavy rainfall during July 26 and July 28 over Telangana.
- Isolated very heavy falls is also very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on Sunday.
- Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during July 24 and July 28 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on July 26; Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and July 28; West Rajasthan during July 24 and July 26 and over East Rajasthan during July 24 and July 27.
- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh during next 5
days.
- Isolated to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on Monday and isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to Tuesday and over West Madhya Pradesh July 25 and July 26.
- Widespread rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday; over West Bengal and Sikkim on July 24 and July 25 and scattered to fairly widespread over Bihar during next 5 days.
- Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on July 24 and July 25 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on July 27 and 28.
- Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland,
Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.