New Delhi: With the meteorological department's forecast of heavy rains over next 2-3 days in Telangana, the state government on Saturday alerted all the districts, especially those along Godavari river. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has warned the officials that the state may face more intense floods than the one witnessed last week. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi also witness rain showers and thundershowers on Sunday. Delhi and NCR has been witnessing waterlogging and traffic jam in several parts caused by brief spells of rainfall in the last few days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall forecast, the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position and it is likely to persist in the same location during next 2-3 days. Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. Under these circumstances, the weather agency predicted that: