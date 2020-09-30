New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the monsoon has withdrawn from Delhi, with the city recording 20 per cent less rainfall this season. Also Read - Woman Shot, Dumped on Road by Delhi Cop; Saved by Another Sub-Inspector

Issuing a statement, the IMD said that the wind system had reached the national capital on June 25, two days earlier than normal, and stayed five days longer than usual. "Normally, it withdraws from the city by September 25," it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD in Delhi, said that the change in the low-level wind pattern to north-westerlies, reduction in moisture content and cessation of rainfall indicates that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Punjab, entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD further added that for smaller areas like Delhi, 19 per cent more or less than long-period average rainfall (50 years) is considered normal . Between minus 20 per cent and minus 59 per cent is deficient, and anything less than that is “scanty”.

“Therefore, the overall rainfall — which is an average of rainfall measured by all automatic weather stations and rain gauges installed at several places — falls in the deficient category this season, Srivastava said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 648.9 mm during the entire season a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

