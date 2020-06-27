New Delhi: With the arrival of monsoon, there has been speculation whether the humid weather will lead to the spread of Coronavirus. Debunking the reports claiming that monsoon will promote the spread of the virus, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria told India Today that there won’t be any “drastic change” in the spread of COVID-19 with the coming of monsoon. Also Read - Maharashtra Breaks Record of Highest-ever Single-day Spike, Registers 5318 Cases; 167 Deaths in 24 Hours

"I don't think there will be any dramatic change with the coming of monsoon. When summers came, there was a lot of talk that the virus spread will be halted but that did not happen," AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told India Today in an exclusive interview.

However, in a note of caution for the doctors, he said that vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya that have similar symptoms as that of COVID-19 will emerge in the humid season. He said that doctors will require a change in terms of diagnostics.

“We will see a change in terms of the diagnostics that doctors will need because a lot of vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya also present with fever etc, can mimic some of the symptoms that you see with Covid-19. Therefore it will be a challenging time in terms of differentiating Covid from other diseases that we see to a large extent during monsoon,” Dr Guleria said.