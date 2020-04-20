New Delhi: Nearly a month after taking oath as chief minister of the state, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be expanded on Tuesday, Also Read - Meet Madhya Pradesh's Health Task Force Convener Who Blames IIFA, Says Congress Helped Jamaat People Enter MP

The expansion of the state cabinet is happening at a time when the state capital Indore has become one of the epicentres of the coronavirus in the country with cases nearing 900 with 52 deaths.

Ending the month-long political crisis, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on March 23 taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at the Raj Bhavan.

Expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet, under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to be held tomorrow: Sources pic.twitter.com/MeFyetQaq0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Ahead of the ceremony, Chouhan appealed to the party workers not to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of coronavirus. Chouhan said that his aim right was to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he had said, adding, “ I have appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government.”

The development came after Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

On Monday, 3 more people died of coronavirus Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 52.

Moreover, seven more people tested positive for COVID- 19 in the state, taking the total number of such cases to 897.

Data analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 5.8 per cent, higher than the national average.