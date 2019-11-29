New Delhi: Alleging ‘illegalities and financial irregularity’, an Assam-based NGO has demanded a CBI probe against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela.

In its written complaint, Assam Public Works (APW), the NGO, alleged huge corruption ans accused Hajela of appointing retired government officials as his advisors at high salaries. There is no record of the nature of job done by the advisors and this expenditure has not been audited by the CAG, the NGO, which is also the original petitioners in the Assam NRC case filed in the Supreme Court said.

It also claimed irregularities in purchase of laptops and generators. It also asserted that the teachers recruited for preparing the NRC list have not received their remuneration but documents state that they have been paid a handsome amount of money.

Furthermore, the APW alleged that ten thousand laptops were purchased for updation of the NRC at the cost of Rs 44,500 each but it has been found that its market value is Rs 22,500 a piece.

The FIR, registered by APW member Rajib Deka said that it is a well-known fact that the former NRC coordinator did not allow the statutory audit of the NRC as he had committed huge financial irregularities and if inquired properly, the truth will come out. “The above instances clearly indicate that huge corruption has taken place in the NRC updation process with Hajela and his close aides playing an active role in it”, Deka claimed.