Home

News

Months after IndiGo flight disruptions, company appoints William Walsh as new CEO

Months after IndiGo flight disruptions, company appoints William Walsh as new CEO

Months after IndiGo flight disruptions, company appoints William Walsh as new CEO

Image: ANI

IndiGo Airlines: The Indian aviation company has appointed William Walsh as the new CEO. This comes months after the massive disruptions were encountered across various airports in India. The former CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, resigned from the position on March 10. Now, the company has announced William Walsh as the new CEO, who has served as the chief at British Airways.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.