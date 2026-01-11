Home

Months after Operation Sindoor, Indian Army opens fire on Pakistani drones as intrusion attempts reported near LOC in J&K

The Indian Army has reportedly shot down Pakistani drone near the Line of Control.

Drone near border- ANI file image

India vs Pakistan: Months after India conducted Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has reportedly fired at a Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector near the Line of Control (LoC) this evening, a report by PTI news agency said. As a result of the multiple intrusion attempts near the India-Pakistan LOC, the security forces were placed on high alert.

According to officials, security forces have launched a search operation on the ground after noticing the suspected drone activity in the forward areas. According to media reports, the army troops who were guarding the Nowshera sector along the LoC in Rajouri during the drone sighting, fired from medium and light machine guns at around 6.35 PM.

Drones seen across LOC

As per the report quoting officials, another drone was noticed at Khabbar village in Teryath in Rajouri district at 6.35 pm. The flying object, with blinking light, came from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh.

The officials added that a drone-like object with blinking light was also seen hovering for several minutes over Chak Babral village in Ramgarh sector of Samba around 7.15 pm. Also, another drone-like object was seen moving from the direction of Tain towards Topa in Mankote sector, located along the LoC, in Poonch district at 6.25 PM.

The suspected Pakistani drones near the LOC have increased the tensions between India and Pakistan who engaged in a direct conflict during India’s Operation Sindoor under which it destroyed multiple terror launchpads of Pakistan.

