New Delhi: Just two months after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parted ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Centre withdrew the Z-plus security cover to former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. In a statement, the alleged that Majithia's security cover had been withdrawn because the party had "stood firmly with farmers" against the Centre's here farm laws and the denial of the official language status to Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The SAD condemns the arbitrary, dictatorial and politically motivated decision of the BJP-led central government to withdraw the Z-plus category security cover of former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia," SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, lashing out at the Centre.

Cheema said the SAD had voted against the Centre's farm laws in Parliament besides quitting the Union Cabinet and the National Democratic Alliance over the issue. "It is clear that Mr Majithia is a victim of political vendetta. The SAD, however, will not be cowed down by such tactics and will continue to stand with farmers and Punjabis against the central laws as well as any other issue which weakens the federal structure or is intrinsically anti-Punjab. The SAD has a 100-year-old history of standing up to safeguard the rights of the farmers and the poor and downtrodden. It will never shirk away from this responsibility," he said.

Majithia is the brother of former Union Minister and SAD’s Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Speaking about Majithia’s security issue, the SAD leader said, “Z-plus category security cover had been given to him in 2010 during the UPA rule on the basis of threat perception”.