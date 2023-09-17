Home

Monu Manesar Wanted To Join Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Viral Clip Of Video Chat Surfaces | WATCH

Monu Manesar intended to join the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the clip of a video conversation between the two has surfaced on social media sites.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Days after it was revealed that notorious cow vigilante Monu Manesar was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted to join the jailed gangster’s criminal syndicate, a video clip of the criminals engaged in conversation over a video call has emerged online and gone viral on social media platforms.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi has been in jail since 2014 but allegedly operates his criminal network from prison. However, the purported video seems to before Monu Manesar was arrested in connection with the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.

The purported video clip shows Monu Manesar talking to Lawrence Bishnoi on video call while travelling in a car with another person. Bishnoi can also been with another individual by his side in the jail.

The undated 38-second video has added to fuel to speculations that Monu Manesar has ties to the criminal underworld, wanted to join the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was in touch with the jailed gangster.

**Video call of two criminals from jail** Two criminals having a video call from jail in India is a shocking indictment of the country's jail administration and government. A new video of Monu Manesar and Bholu Dhana having a video call with Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju… pic.twitter.com/HTPAvSS8i3 — RheA (@rheahhh_) September 17, 2023

Manesar, who was recently arrested for the February 2023 killing of two Muslim men– Nasir and Junaid– was also reportedly in touch with Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, via WhatsApp. Anmol is currently in the US, according to the police.

Rajasthan Police revealed that Anmol and Monu regularly exchanged texts on WhatsApp and the chats disclosed the latter’s intentions to join the Bishnoi gang.

Monu Manesar, whose real name is Mohit Yadav, was recently sent 15 days in judicial by a Rajasthan court in connection with the murder of two Muslim men in Haryana earlier this year.

Two Muslim men, Nasir and Junaid, were found charred to death in February this year in Bhiwani district in Manesar’s native Haryana. The victims had been allegedly abducted, murdered and their bodies torched along with their vehicle to erase evidence.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a police official said that during his two-day interrogation, Monu Manesar revealed that he was in touch with another accused Rinku Saini and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the abduction of the victims, news agency PTI reported.

The official said that while it is clear that Monu Manesar was involved in the crime, but whether he was the mastermind or not is still being probed.

Monu Manesar is also accused of triggering communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh in July this year, which also spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram and led to deaths of six people.

(With PTI inputs)

