New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district on Sunday, just a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala. The attack took place when Moosewala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.Also Read - AAP Govt Had Withdrawn Sidhu Moose Wala's Security A Day Before He's Shot Dead

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa came down heavily on the Punjab government as he said that earlier, around 8-10 armed security guards used to provide protection to Moosewala, however, after his security was withdrawn, only 2 gunmen were guarding him, said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Died: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik And Others in Shock, Mourn His Demise

“We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with @ArvindKejriwal should be booked u/s 302,” Sirsa tweeted. Also Read - 'Why Was Sidhu Moosewala's Security Cover Withdrawn?,' Row Erupts After Singer Shot Dead In Punjab

We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala.

— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had on Saturday questioned the Punjab government over the alleged leakage of the list of people whose security had been withdrawn.

“How did such a sensitive document of @PunjabGovtIndia become public!! I demand strict action against those who leaked confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab. First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!” he had tweeted.

How did such a sensitive document of @PunjabGovtIndia become public!!

I demand strict action against those who leaked confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab.

— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 28, 2022

He was shot at by unknown people in Mansa district. Three people including Sidhu were injured in the firing incident, however, Moosewala succumbed to injuries.