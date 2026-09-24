Moradabad-Aligarh in 90 Minutes: UP’s new 150-km route to reduce travel time, improve connectivity – Details here

Moradabad-Aligarh Highway: UP’s new 150-km highway is going to improve connectivity and reduce travel time between Moradabad and Aligarh. Check project details, route and timeline.

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Moradabad-Aligarh in 90 Minutes: UP’s new 150-km route to reduce travel time, improve connectivity - Details here | Image: AI

Moradabad-Aligarh In 90 Minutes: Good news for commuters as a new 150-km highway is going to improve road connectivity between Uttar Pradesh’s two major cities – Moradabad and Aligarh. The authorities have intensified the land acquisition process for the project in both districts. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is trying to acquire around 190 hectares of land in 22 villages in Moradabad. The government will transfer the compensation amount directly to the landowners’ accounts.