Morbi Assembly Election 2022: Tightrope Walk For BJP After Tragic Bridge Collapse Mishap

Morbi Assembly Election 2022: Morbi Vidhan Sabha seat will vote in phase I of Gujarat polls on December 1. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Morbi Assembly Election 2022: Morbi Assembly constituency which falls under the Kutch Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Brijesh Merja of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had won the seat in the 2020 Gujarat bypolls by defeating Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4,649 votes. However, this time it will be interesting to see how people would vote after the tragic bridge incident that happened on October 30 and claimed the lives of over 130 people.



Morbi Assembly Election 2022: Candidates in Fray

Kantilal Amrutiya – BJP

Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel- Congress

Pankaj Ransariya- AAP

Morbi Assembly Election 2022: Factbook

Situated on the Machchhu River, Morbi is one among the 33 districts of Gujarat.

On August 15, 2013, Morbi was given the status of district along with several other new districts on the 67th Independence Day of India.

The constituency is dominated by the Patidar community.

Of the total 2,90, 000 voters in Morbi, over 80,000 belong to Patidar community, followed by Muslims who are around 35,000. Then there are Dalit, Satwara community members, Ahirs and Thakor-Koli community.

This constituency was considered a stronghold of Congress however the party received a setback in 2017 elections after its candidate Brijesh Merja defeated the BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal by over 3, 419 votes.

In 2020 Brijesh Merja switched sides and joined the BJP.

Following his resignation, a by-election was conducted which was again won by Merja.