Ahmedabad: Amidst the chaos around the Morbi bridge tragedy which has claimed more than 140 lives, it has been reported that an Ahmedabad family while using the suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday afternoon saw a few youths shaking the bridge. The family out of fear of any damage to the bridge alerted the security guard on duty but his response was lackadaisical.Also Read - 5 Facts About Morbi Bridge Collapse That Could Give Another Dimension To Tragedy

It is said that Vijay Goswami, a resident of Ahmedabad, had gone to Morbi town to visit a relative after learning that the suspension bridge is reopened for the public. Therefore, the family decided to use the bridge. Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: Over 130 Dead As Rescue Ops Continue; City Observes Voluntary Bandh

Vijay Goswami, while talking to the media, said that he and his family visited the suspension bridge around 3 pm. At that time there would be nearly 150 to 200 visitors on the bridge. While they were returning using the bridge, a few youths were shaking the bridge because of which elder and children were facing difficulty in walking and had to stand holding support and were not able to walk. Also Read - At least 70 Dead as Century-old Suspension Bridge Collapses in Gujarat's Morbi | Top Updates

Seeing this, Vijay drew the attention of the security guard on duty and asked to stop the youth from shaking the bridge or it will get damaged, but the security guard’s response was lukewarm.

The family left the city around 4 pm and returned to Ahmedabad and late evening they learned about the bridge collapse.

Over 130 people have been killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. Rescue operation is under full swing, said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations, said the Gujarat Information Department.