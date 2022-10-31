Morbi Bridge Collapse Live Updates: Over 130 people have been killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.  Rescue operation is under full swing and nearly 2 more people are missing , said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations,” said the Gujarat Information Department. It was reported that over 68 persons lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening. There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, they said.Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse: What Led To The Tragedy? Here Are Some Possible Reasons

Live Updates

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: The river is said to be 10-15 feet deep according to TV report by India Today. The rescue operators said that visibility below the water is not very clear owing to pollution.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Death toll climbs to 132 in Morbi cable bridge collapse according to officials. Rescue operation is still underway.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: On being asked about the non-issuance of witness certificate of the heritage bridge, Sanghavi said that “high powered committee” have been formed and a thorough probe will be conducted. All points will be investigated and action will be taken for the ones involved in the case.

  • 7:31 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: Special teams have been formed and criminal case has been registered.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: “Only 2 more people are reportedly missing as rescue operation reaches its last stage,” says Sanghavi addressing the media today.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Addressing the media, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi says that all administrative teams are involved since night and relentlessly rescue operation is underway.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia For Families Of Deceased in Morbi Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse Opened Without Witness Certificate: Yesterday Morbi Municipal Committee’s Chief Executive Officer S.V. Zala, in a shocking revelation, said that the bridge was opened for the public without a fitness certificate. “For a long period, this bridge was closed for the public. Seven months ago, a private company was given contract for renovation and maintenance and the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 (Gujarati New year day) by the private company,” said Zala. He also claimed that it is possible that the company might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the municipality till date.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Early morning visuals emerge from the accident site as rescue operations continue.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Early morning visuals from Morbi Civil Hospital where the patients injured in the Morbi cable bridge collapse are admitted.