Morbi Bridge Collapse Live Updates: Over 130 people have been killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said. Rescue operation is under full swing and nearly 2 more people are missing, said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations,” said the Gujarat Information Department. It was reported that over 68 persons lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening. There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, they said.Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse: What Led To The Tragedy? Here Are Some Possible Reasons

