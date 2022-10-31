Morbi Bridge Collapse Live Updates: Over 130 people have been killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.  Rescue operation is under full swing and nearly 2 more people are missing, said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations,” said the Gujarat Information Department. It was reported that over 68 persons lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening. There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, they said.Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse: What Led To The Tragedy? Here Are Some Possible Reasons

Live Updates

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Condolences pour in over Morbi bridge collapse: “Deeply saddened by loss of many lives due to collapse of cable bridge in Morbi, Guj. Our thoughts & deepest condolences to family & friends of the deceased & injured. Our hearts are with people of Gujarat,” says Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India condoling the tragic incident.

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Morbi To Observe Voluntary Bandh Today: The search operation is likely to continue for another 24 hours, police said. Morbi town will voluntarily observe a bandh on Monday to mourn the deaths of people who died in the incident, according to IANS. Former BJP MLA from Morbi Assembly constituency, Kantilal Amrutiya has told mediapersons on Monday morning that throughout Sunday evening, the search operation was underway as the death toll is estimate to reach 135 after several families are complaining of missing persons.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Drones being used to help rescue operation at Morbi bridge collapse site.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: Such a number of casualties in one area is a first for us. Usually, it is an incident of boat capsizing. The only challenge is that this is muddy water that causes visibility issues when our divers go underwater: VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Visuals emerge from rescue operation at Morbi bridge collapse

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse: “I sell tea there every Sunday. People were hanging from cables & then slipped down. I didn’t sleep & helped people entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never saw anything like that in my life,” says an eye-witness of Morbi tragedy, reported ANI.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: The river is said to be 10-15 feet deep according to TV report by India Today. The rescue operators said that visibility below the water is not very clear owing to pollution.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Death toll climbs to 132 in Morbi cable bridge collapse according to officials. Rescue operation is still underway.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: On being asked about the non-issuance of fitness certificate of the heritage bridge, Sanghavi said that “high powered committee” have been formed and a thorough probe will be conducted. All points will be investigated and action will be taken for the ones involved in the case.

  • 7:31 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: Special teams have been formed and criminal case has been registered.