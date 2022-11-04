How India’s Leading Clock Brand, Civic Body’s Apathy Led To Morbi Bridge Collapse Killing Over 130

Ahmedabad-based Oreva group which is a subsidiary of Ajanta was responsible for the renovation and repair of the colonial-era suspension cable bridge in Morbi.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: India’s leading clockmaker Ajanta is in the eye of a storm following the collapse of a bridge in Morbi in Gujarat which resulted in the death of over 130 people. Ahmedabad-based Oreva group which is a subsidiary of Ajanta was responsible for the renovation and repair of the colonial-era suspension cable bridge in Morbi. According to a TOI report, the Oreva Group carried out “temporary” repairs on the Morbi Bridge in 2020 and left the structure open allegedly at risk to public safety till March this year. The company cited that a full-fledged renovation was subject to the company being offered a ” permanent contract”.

Probe Finds Serious Irregularities By Oreva Group

According to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report submitted in the court, the cables of the bridge were not changed by the contractor, rusted ropes were only painted and the flooring was changed. The probe also suggested that Oreva gave the sub-contract of Rs 2 crore to a little-known Dhangadhra-based contractor, Devprakash Solution, to repair the bridge that has been a significant tourist attraction in Morbi.

Oreva Group managing director Jaysukhbhai Patel, who was last seen in public on October 26 for the bridge’s opening, has been untraceable since the mishap on Sunday.

Oreva Group’s Circular Clearly States That It Will NOT Go For Complete Renovation Of The Bridge

The Oreva Group in a circular clearly stated that “it will not repair the suspension bridge on a permanent basis, procure material or hire contractors for repairing until we get a properly signed document of a permanent agreement,”. The letter sent to the civic offices clearly states that the company would be going ahead with the opening of the bridge after some temporary work on the structure.

In March this year, the civic authorities signed a 15-year agreement with Oreva for the maintenance, operation and security of the bridge before closing it for seven months.

Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited Was Awarded The Contract For Next 15 Years In March

A 15-year maintenance contract was signed between Morbi Municipal Corporation and Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited, the parent company of Oreva Group, in March 2022 that was valid till 2037. According to media reports, the company was required to invest eight to twelve months into maintenance work. However, the group violated these terms and reopened the bridge within seven months of closing allegedly without informing the Morbi civic body.

Oreva Did Not Have Permission To Reopen The Bridge

The Gujarat authorities have also claimed Oreva did not have permission to open the bridge to the public. Sandipsinh Zala, chief officer of the Morbi Municipal Corporation, told NDTV, “It was a government tender. Oreva group was supposed to give its renovation details and get a quality check before opening the bridge. But it did not do so. The government was not aware of this.” The chief officer also claimed that the civic body only got to know that the bridge was operational on 29 October.

The ‘repaired’ bridge was reportedly inaugurated by Jaysukhbhai Patel, managing director of the Oreva Group, on 26 October.

Morbi Municipal Corporation Chief Officer suspended

Chief Officer of Morbi Nagar Palika Sandipsinh Zala, has been suspended over dereliction in the Morbi mishap, where a century-old bridge collapsed, sources said on Friday.