Morbi Bridge Collapse Investigation: A Sunday evening turned into a tragedy for hundreds of people in Gujarat as one of the major tourist attractions on the Machhu river — the Morbi Bridge collapsed. Official figures claimed that nearly 140 people lost their lives in the mishap. At least 47 children, several women and the elderly are among the deceased. Now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was constituted to find out what went wrong and who was responsible for the tragedy has revealed startling facts.

Morbi Collapse Investigation: What we Know So Far

A series of alleged lapses like failure to carry out a structural audit, absence of emergency rescue and evacuation plan, use of bad materials have come to light as government officials swung into action to probe the suspension bridge collapse. Additionally, questions are also being raised on the Oreva Group—the firm which was given the contract to renovate the bridge. Speaking to The Times of India, a police officer said that the contractor seems to have just painted and polished all the cables ahead of the bridge being reopened to the public on October 26. “We haven’t found anything so far to confirm if any of those worn-out cables were changed. We are looking into this every aspect in detail”, he added.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Wall clock, e-bike maker Under Scanner

Oreva specialises in CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes and is not known how it managed to get the contract to maintain an over 100-year-old bridge, reported news agency PTI.

Founded by Odhavji Raghavji Patel nearly 50 years back, the company manufactures wall clocks under the popular Ajanta and Orpat brands.

Patel, who died earlier this month at the age of 88 years, was a science teacher at school before turning an entrepreneur at the age of 45 years in 1971.

With a turnover of nearly ₹800 crore, Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd is also present in business segments including lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances, electrical accessories and electronic items such as telephones, calculators and LED TVs among others.

In its profile on its website, the Oreva group claims that it employs over 6,000 people but has no mention of its construction business.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: What Does The Police FIR Say?

In its FIR, the Gujarat police have not identified any accused, but have lodged a complaint against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and any one whose name is disclosed during the course of investigation.

The officer has alleged in the FIR that the repair agency, agency management without carrying quality check or feasibility or load bearing test had opened the bridge for the visitors.

“It is an act of negligence because visitors have died. It seems that the act was committed knowingly. The accused have committed the offence under IPC section for culpable homicide, an act that can cause death and abettor,” said the police.