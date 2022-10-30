Gandhinagar: Around 40 people died and several others are feared to be injured as a cable bridge over Macchhu river collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district Sunday evening. The Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased from PMNRF and sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams. He also said that the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each. The Home Minister Amit Shah has also talked to state Home Minister and other officials to direct immediate treatment of the injured. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF and police forces have been deployed for the rescue of the people. The Chief Minister of Gujarat has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 each to those injured. He will be reaching the site shortly to monitor the rescue operations.Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 17 More Towns, Relaxes Home Delivery Services For Hotels | Full Guidelines Here

Here are a few possible reasons that led to the collapse of the cable bridge in Macchhu river:

As per the locals, the bridge was already in a precarious condition and broke with the weight of people-estimated to be as many as 400-500 in number.

As per a report by The Hindu, the suspension bridge was reopened a few days ago without fitness certificate. A private trust had repaired and renovated the bridge and opened it without submitting the fitness certificate.

After the collapse, several people were seen trying to swim to the shore to save their lives. The horrifying visuals emerged from the site show several people being pulled out of water.

Many dead bodies were found in the river Macchhu and some on the river side as well. Gujarat Home Minister informed that the NDRF and other rescue teams reached the spot. Most of the injured have been rescued and are being treated.

The Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he would reach the site and oversee rescue operations himself. The Home Minister said that the official death toll in the incident is 35. The number is expected to rise as hundreds could be seen on the bridge before it collapsed. Several were seen clinging to the snapped bridge to save their lives.