New Delhi: Days after banning 47 more Chinese apps, media reports on Wednesday suggested that the Central government has banned still some more such apps and this time it is from Xiaomi Corp and Baidu Inc.

Claiming that these Chinese apps are a threat to the national security of the country, the Central government had in June banned 59 such apps including TikTok.

Last month again, the Central government banned 47 more Chinese apps — most of these apps being clones or lite variants of the ones earlier banned.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a statement had said that it banned the second list of 47 apps, predominantly of Chinese origin that were clones of the 59 apps banned earlier.

However, it wasn’t immediately clear how many new apps have been affected by the move of the Central government.

Reacting to the development, the Xiaomi in India said it is trying to understand the development and will take appropriate measures accordingly. With 90 million users, Xiaomi is India’s No.1 smartphone seller.

Talking about its decision to ban such apps, the Centre had said that it received complaints about the misuse of some mobile apps for stealing data to servers located outside India.