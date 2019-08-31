Srinagar: In its efforts to bring back normalcy in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir post revocation of Article 370, the Centre on Saturday eased some more restrictions in 11 more police station areas in the Valley. The development means that 82 out of 105 police stations in J&K are now working without any restrictions.

Further, the government also announced that in addition to the 47 telephonic exchanges which were already operational, 29 more landline connections have been restored.

The announcement follows the August 27 announcement by the Jammu and Kashmir administration of reopening high schools across 69 police station areas of the union territory where restrictions have been lifted. Before that 1,500 primary and 1,000 middle schools had already been made operational to ensure normalcy was restored in the Valley, which has been put under severe communication blockade for nearly a month.

On August 24, restrictions were lifted from the 69 police areas following a decline in reports of incidents of violence.

Besides this, preparations are also underway to hold elections for 316 block development councils by the end of September.

In a historic move, the government announced on August 5 that it was scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was further bifurcated into two separate union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.