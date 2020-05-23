New Delhi: More domestic and international flights will soon be made operational, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh puri said on Saturday, as all airlines and airports are at the last stage of preparation for the beginning of the domestic air services from May 25 — after a gap of two months. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Delhi: All Flights to Operate From Terminal 3 From May 25 | Check Gate Numbers

"We are doing the best we can and adding more flights. We will increase the number of international passenger flights in the coming days," the minister said.

I often get a lot of queries regarding civil aviation operations in the country but it's humanly not possible to individually answer each one of them. I will be happy to address your questions during my Facebook Live session from 1300 hrs today. Do join in. pic.twitter.com/38GaozjdXP — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 23, 2020

“The main aim is to bring back normalcy to the economic activities,” the minister said as he talked about resuming international airlines before August.

“Arogya Setu app is something I would suggest to everyone as it is an excellent contact-tracing app. There is nothing comparable to this app,” the minister said.