Home

News

More LPG-laden ships headed for India via Strait of Hormuz; When will they arrive and how much cooking gas they are ferrying?

More LPG-laden ships headed for India via Strait of Hormuz; When will they arrive and how much cooking gas they are ferrying?

India meets approximately 60 percent of its cooking gas requirements through imports from Gulf nations.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely exited the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach Indian shores within the next few days. These vessels carry a supply of cooking gas sufficient to meet approximately one day’s national consumption. An official statement noted, “Two LPG vessels—BW TYR and BW ELM—carrying an LPG cargo of approximately 94,000 tonnes, have safely transited the region and are now heading towards the Indian coast.”

When will the LPG Ships Reach India?

While the BW TYR is heading towards Mumbai and is expected to arrive on March 31, the BW ELM is bound for New Mangalore, with its arrival anticipated on April 1. Ship movement through the Strait has come to a near standstill due to attacks by the US and Israel, coupled with Iran’s extensive retaliatory actions. This narrow maritime passage serves as the primary conduit for the export of oil and gas from Gulf nations to the rest of the world. However, Iran stated last week that “vessels belonging to non-hostile nations may transit this route following coordination with Iranian authorities.”

What is Hormuz Crisis?

A severe crisis has engulfed the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel alliance in March 2026. Consequently, global oil supplies have been disrupted, and crude oil prices have surged past $126 per barrel. Fears of Iranian attacks and a potential blockade have sparked apprehensions of a severe shortage of fuel and LPG across the globe, including in India.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical route for oil transportation as millions of barrels of oil and LNG pass through it daily.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How Much LPG Does India Purchase from Gulf Nations?

India meets approximately 60 per cent of its cooking gas requirements through imports from Gulf nations. The arrival of these vessels is expected to help alleviate the LPG shortage in the country. Last year, India consumed 33.1 million tonnes of LPG, with imports fulfilling roughly 60 per cent of the demand. Of this, 90 per cent of the imports originated from West Asia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.