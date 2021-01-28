New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue via video conferencing and said India will produce more vaccines in the days to come against coronavirus. He said that the World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India. Also Read - Breaking News January 28: Special Cell to Investigate Conspiracy Behind Jan 26 Violence, Says Delhi Police

"Right now there are two made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India," PM Modi said.

He added that India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers in just 12 days and in the next some months, the country will achieve the target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities.

“In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries,” PM Modi said.

He also said that some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths, but India did not let disappointment get better of it.

“Many around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by COVID-19 and face tsunami of corona infections,” PM Modi added.

Apart from this, he also spoke on a wide range of subjects, including India’s reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe attended the session, wherein the prime minister spoke on the Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology for the good of humanity.

The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.